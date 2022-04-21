Traffic
LCSO deputy injured crash in Monclova Township

LSCO deputy involved in collision crash in Swanton.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Sherriff’s deputy was injured in a collision crash at Airport Highway and Garden Road.

State troopers said a silver Tesla was traveling south on Garden as the deputy was traveling east on Airport Highway when they t-boned around 6 a.m. Thursday.

13abc crews on the scene saw a deputy taken away on a stretcher.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Craig Barth was taken to the hospital for treatment. He’s expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene and released, deputies said in a news release.

