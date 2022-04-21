Man who allegedly shot his neighbor enters not guilty plea

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after a shooting that sent a victim to the hospital.

Nicholas Loving, 43, was arrested and charged with felonious assault for allegedly shooting Thomas Sterger, 38. Police records show the two men were neighbors.

Toledo Police officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 400 block of Platt Street around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20.

According to police reports, officers found Sterger with a gunshot to his left thigh. However, officers at the scene told 13abc Sterger was shot in the chest.

Sterger was transported to an area hospital to be treated for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Loving was back in court on May 18. He entered a not guilty plea and his bond was set at $100,000 at no 10%. A judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

His trial was scheduled for June 14.

One person was hospitalized after a shooting on Platt Street Wednesday night. (wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.