13abc Athlete of the Week - Springfield’s Maddie Darrah

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield softball program is ranked top ten in the state of Ohio. Maddie Darrah is a big reason behind the Blue Devils success both at the plate and behind it.

“It’s basically her commitment to softball, not only for us, but she plays top travel ball with the Finesse Organization and Coach May. She dedicates herself to the game. When she’s done with me, she’ll run out to her hitting coach Jamie Terry and get some work in the way. I just couldn’t be prouder of the way she has developed,” mentioned Head Coach Rob Gwozdz.

Springfield is known for producing talent to play at the next level with eight former Blue Devils currently playing collegiate softball. Darrah will join the elite group with her dedication leading to her commitment to play at Bethel University next season.

“Being recruited my sophomore year, that’s really when it started for me. That really just changed the softball world for me. It’s been nice to see my confidence grow at the plate and it’s really shown this year with a lot of success,” said the senior.

Darrah fills up the box score for the Blue Devils leading the way with 5 homeruns and 20 RBI. However, its the qualities outside of the stat sheet that make the senior special.

“I see a bunch of what she does, that we don’t see. What I mean by that is we have a talented freshman group. She’s taken all of those kids under her wing, she takes them to practice, picks them up at their house, brings them here, teaching those kids our tradition and what it means to be a part of this program. I couldn’t ask anything more,” said Gwozdz.

With an undefeated record in the Northern Lakes League, Darrah mentioned a trip to the final four would make her four years of wearing a Blue Devils uniform even more memorable.

