BGSU suspends fraternity over hazing, underage drinking

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University suspended another Greek organization Friday, saying that the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity violated the Code of Student Conduct.

“The fraternity will not be eligible to seek re-recognition as a BGSU student organization until fall 2025, at the earliest, ensuring that current members can never again participate in the chapter,” Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and University spokesperson.

According to the university, Phi Gamma Delta provided alcohol to individuals under the legal drinking age in late 2021.

BGSU placed Phi Gamma Delta on interim suspension. In that time, the University confirmed that the organization participated in activities that disregarded individual safety, including allowing alcohol consumption that sent one guest to the hospital.

Separate allegations were reported during the same semester that current members had instructed new members to do housework and sprayed new members with champagne in the basement of an off-campus home. The University ruled it as an act of hazing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

