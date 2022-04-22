Traffic
Donald Trump Jr. campaigning with J.D. Vance in Toledo Monday

J.D. Vance campaign image
J.D. Vance campaign image(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Donald Trump Jr. will campaign with Ohio U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance on Monday, after Vance secured the endorsement of his father in the past week.

”There’s a reason why so many MAGA patriots including me, my father, Tucker Carlson, MTG, Josh Hawley, Charlie Kirk and many others are uniting around JD Vance’s campaign for US Senate,” said Trump Jr. “Unlike establishment career politician Josh Mandel, JD is a conservative outsider who we can trust to stand up to the radical left and the weak RINOs in the Senate. He’s 100% committed to our America First agenda and I’m excited to campaign with him once again this coming Monday.”

Monday’s town halls will be held in the following cities, linked to each’s respective Eventbrite that include all event details:

Trump Jr. joins Vance as part of Vance’s No BS Town Hall Tour across Ohio leading up to the May 3 primary, with Vance making more than 60 stops leading up to his showdown against four other big name candidates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

