Earth Day: How NASA helps our planet from space

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday, April 22 is Earth Day, and that means missions into outer space are probably not the first thing that come to mind.

However, decades of work by NASA has played a big role in improving our lives, as some of our most valuable scientific instrumentation orbits thousands of miles above.

“NASA has like, a unique perspective by seeing the Earth on a daily basis from space, from all these different satellites,” said Dr. Linette Boisvert, a NASA Sea Ice Scientist. “We’re looking at the oceans, the land, the atmosphere, vegetation, polar ice in the polar regions, etc.”

Getting a good look at the sky and surface of the Earth from space is a critical part of weather forecasting. Just this past winter we saw the importance of monitoring ice cover when satellite imagery showed cracks forming on Lake Erie. The next day that ice broke away, and those stranded had be rescued.

Meanwhile, some of the more subtle data gathered from satellites helps maximize different industries like agriculture as well.

“We also look at soil moisture from space,” Dr. Boisvert explained. “So, we can see if you’re in a drought or if in different areas the soil is dry because it needs more rain. Or it’s really wet because you got a lot of rain.”

Over 50 years of data collected by those satellites has allowed scientists to notice some trends.

“We found that the Earth’s global temperatures have risen,” Dr. Boisvert told us. “And most importantly, in the Arctic regions they’ve risen at twice the global rate.”

Since the weather is influenced by factors all over the globe, changes far away have local impacts.

“These warmer temperatures have caused a rapid decline in sea ice cover, which affects the ocean and atmospheric circulation,” Dr. Boisvert elaborated. “The jet stream is becoming more wavy, it’s bringing this cold, polar air into more of the mid-latitudes. Whereas in the past when there was more sea ice cover in the fall, that didn’t happen.”

Another big change that occurred when weather satellites went up was the ability to forecast hurricanes more accurately. Before that, we had no way of seeing them out in the open ocean.

To continue saving lives and protecting the blue and green ball we call home, Dr. Boisvert told me that NASA has plans to expand its fleet of Earth-observing satellites over the coming years.

