Feel Good Friday: Taking a Victory Lap

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As sure as the sun will rise, Beth Meyer will swim.

“I love it. I’ve done it all my life,” Meyer explained.

The 60-year-old is a longtime resident of Bittersweet Farms, and last summer, 13abc was there when she got the news that changed her life: Beth had been selected as one of four swimmers to represent Ohio at the Special Olympics.

“I about had a heart attack because I had gave up on it! I didn’t think I was gonna make it to these games, I really didn’t,” said Beth.

She trains once per week at the Wolf Creek YMCA, which donated the cost of her membership. Meyer is working on her endurance and speed in preparation for her trip to Orlando this summer.

“We’re staying in the same place as the big Olympians stay,” Beth said with a glimmer in her eye. “I feel like I’m going through the same gates as Michael Phelps went through.”

Bittersweet marketing coordinator, Katie Kuntz-Wineland, said this kind of experience is priceless for Special Olympians. “It means so much to go out, show what they can do, show their abilities, show their talents, train hard, work hard and come home and bring home the gold.”

And that is exactly what Beth plans to do.

“You know what? Age is just a number. And here’s the Special Olympic Oath: ‘let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Meyer heads to a national training camp at The Ohio State University this weekend. She leaves for Florida in June.

If you have an idea for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey”, click here to submit it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.