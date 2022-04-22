Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena

The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.
The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks was delayed Friday night after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena.

The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package. Three gates were closed while security personnel made sure there was no danger.

The package was found near the stairwell that provides access to a MARTA subway station at the arena.

The game finally began shortly before 8 p.m., but many fans in the sellout crowd were still in long lines outside the arena, plodding through security checkpoints that are in place for all games.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Gates 1, 2 and 3 were temporarily closed by the Atlanta Police Department while the police department, K-9 units and arena security worked to clear the arena and investigate the contents,” the arena said in a statement. “The contents of the package were found not to be explosive, and the package was removed safely by the Atlanta Bomb Squad.”

The Heat were leading the best-of-seven series after winning the first two games in Miami. Games 3 and 4 are in Atlanta.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm a shooting in the 4000 block of Airport Highway on Friday morning.
Man in critical condition after Airport Hwy. shooting
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in BGSU fraternity hazing death
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency...
Escaped inmate captured in Monroe County
BGSU suspends fraternity over hazing, underage drinking

Latest News

A 75-year-old woman has graduated from Shaw University after a 57-year gap.
75-year-old woman graduates from college
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of...
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit
4/23: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
4/23: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral