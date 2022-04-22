Man arrested after shooting at Greenbelt Apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was hospitalized after a shooting on Thursday.

According to Toledo Police, Bre-Sean Graves, 21, was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds to both legs. The extent of Graves’ injuries is unknown at this time.

Toledo Police said they heard multiple gunshots in the Greenbelt Place Apartments. Multiple shell casings were found and five vehicles were struck on the 800 block of Cherry Street.

Officers say Graves and Isiah Dixon, 20, were shooting at one another. Dixon was arrested after leading police on a brief chase on foot.

Dixon is facing a series of charges including felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, obstructing official business, and criminal trespassing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.