Police looking for Stop & Go armed robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Toledo carryout with a gun.

It happened at the Stop & Go carryout in the 1900 block of Broadway Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.

According to Toledo Police reports, a Stop & Go clerk said an unknown suspect came into the store and grabbed several items. The suspect allegedly went to the checkout and showed a the clerk a gun that was inside his hoodie pocket. He took off without paying for the items.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a 6′7″ skinny black male in his mid-twenties. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with purple basketball shorts over the pants.

