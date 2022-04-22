Two OVI checkpoints planned for Washington Twp. on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement has planned to drunk driving check points for Saturday night.

The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated (OVI) Task Force will conduct sobriety checkpoints at 6010 Summit Street and 5033 Suder Avenue, both in Washington Township.

The checkpoints will run between 8:00 pm and 2:00 am.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.