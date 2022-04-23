Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4/23: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Warm & even windier Sunday, then showers and storms arrive Sunday night.
4/23: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Staying breezy with mostly clear skies and lows in the low 60s. SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. It’ll also be windy with gusts up to 40 mph possible. SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms likely with lows in the upper 50s. MONDAY: Occasional rain and cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Rain ending Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm a shooting in the 4000 block of Airport Highway on Friday morning.
Man in critical condition after Airport Hwy. shooting
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in BGSU fraternity hazing death
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency...
Escaped inmate captured in Monroe County
BGSU suspends fraternity over hazing, underage drinking

Latest News

April 23, 2022: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
April 23, 2022: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
April 23, 2022: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
April 23, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
4/22/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/22/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Remember to stay hydrated this weekend, with near-record highs expected! Dan Smith has the...
4/22: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast