4/23: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Staying breezy with mostly clear skies and lows in the low 60s. SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. It’ll also be windy with gusts up to 40 mph possible. SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms likely with lows in the upper 50s. MONDAY: Occasional rain and cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Rain ending Monday evening.

