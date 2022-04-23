Lucas County Sheriff’s Office plan sobriety checkpoint this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a “sobriety checkpoint” will be implemented by the Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated (OVI) Task Force this weekend.

The checkpoints are located at 6010 Summit Street and 5033 Suder Avenue in Washington Township, and will operate between the hours of 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, into Sunday, April 24.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the checkpoints will be staffed with officers from the Lucas County OVI Task Force and will be paid for through the OVI Task Force grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

