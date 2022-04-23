Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lucas County Sheriff’s Office plan sobriety checkpoint this weekend

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office announced plans for two sobriety checkpoints.
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office announced plans for two sobriety checkpoints.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a “sobriety checkpoint” will be implemented by the Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated (OVI) Task Force this weekend.

The checkpoints are located at 6010 Summit Street and 5033 Suder Avenue in Washington Township, and will operate between the hours of 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, into Sunday, April 24.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the checkpoints will be staffed with officers from the Lucas County OVI Task Force and will be paid for through the OVI Task Force grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm a shooting in the 4000 block of Airport Highway on Friday morning.
Man in critical condition after Airport Hwy. shooting
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in BGSU fraternity hazing death
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency...
Escaped inmate captured in Monroe County
BGSU suspends fraternity over hazing, underage drinking

Latest News

4/23: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
4/23: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
The Mobile gas station on Dorr Street is closed until a gas leak is repaired.
Toledo gas station temporarily closed due to gas leak
Metroparks Meetup: Protecting Lake Erie from Oak Openings
Metroparks Meetup: Protecting Lake Erie from Oak Openings
Ohio AMBER Alert canceled after 7-year-old boy found safe, police say