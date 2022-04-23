Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in BGSU fraternity hazing death

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Another person has pleaded guilty to charges related to the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.

Jarrett Prizel pleaded guilty to a series of charges in the death of Stone Foltz on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing. The reckless homicide charge had been amended from involuntary manslaughter, felonies of the third degree.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said in a statement that Prizel’s guilty plea is the first that “directly takes responsibility for Stone Foltz’s death.”

Dobson said Prizel had taken charge of new members the night pf the hazing incident, leading them into the event where they were presented with bottles of alcohol they were expected to drink.

“While we were pleased to get the first couple of men to take responsibility for what happened that night, it was important that people started taking responsibility for what happened to Stone,” Dobson said. “I am proud and humbled to have met the Foltzes. But the further part of me wishes I never met them. And I know they wish they had never met me. So I want this to stop. I never want a prosecutor to meet a parent under these terrible circumstances again.”

The prosecutor’s office said the Foltz family issued their own statement following the guilty plea.

“We continue to be grateful to Paul Dobson and the Prosecutor’s Office for continuing to identify the facts and hold those accountable for their actions in Stone’s death,” the Foltz family’s statement read.

Two others have previously pleaded guilty to their roles related to the hazing incident. Niall Sweeny took a plea agreement last year that allowed him to be found guilty of felony tampering with evidence rather than the original manslaughter charge, as well as misdemeanor hazing. All other counts were dropped.

Aaron Lehane pleaded guilty on charges of hazing, tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business. Lehane was not a BGSU student.

Several others face charges in connection to Foltz’s death, with charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to felonious assault, hazing, and other misdemeanor charges. Five co-defendants remain in the case. It’s scheduled to go to trial starting May 16.

Foltz died March 7, 2021, three days after he was found unresponsive in his apartment. Prosecutors said Foltz was at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity when he consumed an entire bottle of bourbon. His blood alcohol level was nearly five times the legal limit, a medical report showed.

Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their first court appearance on Wednesday, May 19. (WTVG)

