Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in BGSU fraternity hazing death

BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing incident.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Another person has pleaded guilty to charges related to the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.

Jarrett Prizel pleaded guilty to a series of charges in the death of Stone Foltz on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing. The reckless homicide charge had been amended from involuntary manslaughter, felonies of the third degree.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said in a statement that Prizel’s guilty plea is the first that “directly takes responsibility for Stone Foltz’s death.”

Dobson said Prizel had taken charge of new members the night pf the hazing incident, leading them into the event where they were presented with bottles of alcohol they were expected to drink.

“While we were pleased to get the first couple of men to take responsibility for what happened that night, it was important that people started taking responsibility for what happened to Stone,” Dobson said. “I am proud and humbled to have met the Foltzes. But the further part of me wishes I never met them. And I know they wish they had never met me. So I want this to stop. I never want a prosecutor to meet a parent under these terrible circumstances again.”

The prosecutor’s office said the Foltz family issued their own statement following the guilty plea.

“We continue to be grateful to Paul Dobson and the Prosecutor’s Office for continuing to identify the facts and hold those accountable for their actions in Stone’s death,” the Foltz family’s statement read.

Two others have previously pleaded guilty to their roles related to the hazing incident. Niall Sweeny took a plea agreement last year that allowed him to be found guilty of felony tampering with evidence rather than the original manslaughter charge, as well as misdemeanor hazing. All other counts were dropped.

Aaron Lehane pleaded guilty on charges of hazing, tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business. Lehane was not a BGSU student.

Several others face charges in connection to Foltz’s death, with charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to felonious assault, hazing, and other misdemeanor charges. Five co-defendants remain in the case. It’s scheduled to go to trial starting May 16.

Foltz died March 7, 2021, three days after he was found unresponsive in his apartment. Prosecutors said Foltz was at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity when he consumed an entire bottle of bourbon. His blood alcohol level was nearly five times the legal limit, a medical report showed.

Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their...
Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz make their first court appearance on Wednesday, May 19.(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm a shooting in the 4000 block of Airport Highway on Friday morning.
Man in critical condition after Airport Hwy. shooting
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency...
Escaped inmate captured in Monroe County
BGSU suspends fraternity over hazing, underage drinking

Latest News

4/23: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
4/23: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
The Mobile gas station on Dorr Street is closed until a gas leak is repaired.
Toledo gas station temporarily closed due to gas leak
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office announced plans for two sobriety checkpoints.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office plan sobriety checkpoint this weekend
Metroparks Meetup: Protecting Lake Erie from Oak Openings
Metroparks Meetup: Protecting Lake Erie from Oak Openings
Ohio AMBER Alert canceled after 7-year-old boy found safe, police say