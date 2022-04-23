Traffic
Ohio AMBER Alert canceled after 7-year-old boy found safe, police say

(Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
UPDATE: The Springfield Police Department confirms the AMBER Alert for a 7-year-old boy has been canceled.

Police said the child was brought into their headquarters between midnight and 1 a.m. Saturday.

The little boy is safe, according to police, and has been returned to his guardian.

There’s no update on the suspect accused of taking him, police said.

Original story below.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Police issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a 7-year-old boy after he was abducted from Clark County on April 22, the alert stated.

The boy is 3′ tall, weighs 75 pounds, has short black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt, dark blue shorts, and red and black Nike cleats.

Poice said he was taken by his mother Khadejha E. Coran, who is a non-custodial parent, from the baseball fields at 700 Selma Road.

Khadejha Coran, 25, was described as 5′5″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white sports bra, a dark green or blue jacket, and gray pants.

The car involved is a dark green 2007 Ford Focus with Ohio plate HRE 8196.

Call 911 if you see the child, the suspect, or the car.

Editor’s Note: Following the cancelation of the AMBER Alert, the little boy’s name and photo were removed from this story.

