Toledo gas station temporarily closed due to gas leak

The Mobile gas station on Dorr Street is closed until a gas leak is repaired.
The Mobile gas station on Dorr Street is closed until a gas leak is repaired.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo gas station has been temporarily shut down after a gas leak was detected in the area.

According to the City of Toledo, the city is working with the Ohio EPA after discovering a gas leak in the underground piping at the gas station located at 1201 Dorr Street near Hoag. The leak has been isolated and contained, a news release stated.

The gas pumps have been shut down and the gas station was ordered to close by the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department until the leak can be repaired.

City of Toledo Environmental Services will continue to monitor the area over the weekend. The area remains safe, and there is no threat of air or water contamination, according to the city.

