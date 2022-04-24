Traffic
5 shot in ‘altercation’ near Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park

By CBS46 News Staff, Josh Morgan and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA (WGCL) - The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that five people were shot in the area of John Portman Boulevard and Centennial Olympic Park Drive in northwest Atlanta Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Atlanta Police responded to the scene for a report of a person shot. When units arrived, officers found three people who had been shot, all with non-life threatening injuries, WGCL reports.

APD later learned that two other shooting victims had taken themselves to Grady hospital to be treated. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said it appears those two victims took a vehicle from a valet at gunpoint before driving to the hospital.

Police did not release the conditions of the shooting victims, only saying all are stable at this time. Peek says all of the victims are between the ages of 15 and 19 years old.

Over the course of the investigation, police say they recovered three guns and the stolen vehicle used to transport two of the victims to the hospital. The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

Peek said before the shooting occurred, a number of 911 calls were received from the area regarding several juveniles on scooters, who very well could have been involved in the shooting.

“We have not had the opportunity to determine whether they were directly involved with this incident, but of course, that will be a part of the investigation,” Peek said. “There were a number of scooters that were on scene when we got here. Now, how they got here and who was using them, we’ll have to figure that piece out.”

Police did not identify any specific suspects, only that they are continuing to investigate exactly what led up to the shooting and who was involved.

“What we’ll say is that the investigators are certainly still working in turning over every leaf to determine what happened,” Peek said. “All individuals thus far have been identified. Of course, based off the area surveillance, we will look to see who else we can identify that may have had some involvement with this shooting.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

