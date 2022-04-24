April 24, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast

TODAY: Increasing clouds through the day. Windy, with SW gusts up to 40 mph. High 84. TONIGHT: Showers and storms possible after sunset, with rain possible through the rest of the night. Lows in the 60s. MONDAY: Rain chances all day as temperatures from the 60s in the morning to the low 50s in the evening.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.