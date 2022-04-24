Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Coast Guard: 3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River

The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were...
The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night near the Cresent City Connection bridge. The bridge connects the east and west banks of New Orleans.(MGN ONLINE)
By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Three children are missing after plunging into the Mississippi River late Saturday day, according to WVUE and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night near the Cresent City Connection bridge. The bridge connects the east and west banks of New Orleans.

No one knows why the children entered the river.

The New Orleans’ Regional Transit Authority suspended service of the Algiers-Canal Street ferry so the U.S. Coast Guard can enable its vessels to search the area.

The rescue crews dispatched to the area included a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and the Coast Guard cutter Sawfish. Three other boat crews from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team were also dispatched, officials said.

The New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans police have also joined the search for the missing children.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobile gas station on Dorr Street is closed until a gas leak is repaired.
Toledo gas station temporarily closed due to gas leak
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office announced plans for two sobriety checkpoints.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office plan sobriety checkpoint this weekend
BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in BGSU fraternity hazing death
Police confirm a shooting in the 4000 block of Airport Highway on Friday morning.
Man in critical condition after Airport Hwy. shooting
Ohio AMBER Alert canceled after 7-year-old boy found safe, police say

Latest News

Dee Ann Warner has been missing for nearly a year. Friends and family say they held a vigil to...
Friends and family of Dee Ann Warner hold vigil
Passenger saves woman's life on Frontier Airlines flight despite required item missing from...
Man saves woman who stopped breathing on flight despite missing item in medical kit
Warner has been missing for one year now. Friends and family say they wanted to come together...
Dee Ann Warner Vigil
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he...
Polling agencies project reelection for French leader Macron
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000 lung transplants