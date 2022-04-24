Traffic
Native American artist, chief, Oklahoma lawmaker Haney dies

Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney speaks at the dedication of the Chickasaw Garden at Oklahoma City...
Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney speaks at the dedication of the Chickasaw Garden at Oklahoma City University in Oklahoma City, Sept. 6, 2011. Haney, a Native American artist, Seminole Nation chief and Oklahoma state lawmaker, has died at age 81. Haney’s death was announced Saturday, April 23, 2022 by Brian Palmer, assistant chief of the Seminole Nation.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Enoch Kelly Haney, a Native American artist, Seminole Nation chief and Oklahoma state lawmaker, has died at age 81.

Haney’s death was announced Saturday by Brian Palmer, assistant chief of the Seminole Nation.

Haney, a Democrat, served stints in the Oklahoma House and Senate from 1980-2002, including a stint as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2002 and was elected principal chief of the Seminole Nation in 2005.

His 17-foot sculpture “The Guardian” was placed atop the state Capitol dome in 2002.

In a tweet on Saturday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said Haney’s “contributions to our state are mighty.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

