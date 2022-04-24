One person hurt after car crashes into building Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in the hospital after a car crashed into a building.

It happened at the Little Caesar’s on McCord near Airport Highway in Springfield Township just after 10 AM Sunday.

According to Springfield Township Fire, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It’s not clear if that person was in the car or inside the building at the time of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.