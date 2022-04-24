Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera

By Courtney King and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Two teens were caught on camera fighting inside a girl’s bathroom at a school in Ohio.

One of the girl’s grandparents, Kim Lewis is speaking out because she says her granddaughter isn’t safe at Gamble Montessori Junior High School and wants her to transfer.

“I am so mad,” Lewis said. “She can’t even go to school and be protected outside of her home... This is not right!”

Lewis is at her breaking point in the aftermath of the bathroom fight.

“She could have died that day,” Lewis said. “Like I told him, he lucky God has his hand on my baby. I’m so mad.”

Lewis says she’s spoken with the school principal and the school board several times about the fight. She says her granddaughter was suspended because of it last Monday, but now her granddaughter is back at school.

“So I don’t feel that my grandchild is safe at school for these next six weeks,” she said.

Lewis says her granddaughter had issues with another female student before spring break and that she worried her granddaughter would get jumped.

“I don’t know what to do,” she said. “We tried to get her into another school, but it was already third quarter.”

Lewis says school officials offered to change her lunch hour and encourage her to use the bathroom across from the principal’s office.

“I’m worried about my granddaughter’s well-being,” Lewis said.

WXIX reached out to Child Protective Services. They said appropriate disciplinary action was taken but they could not share specifics with regard to individual students.

WXIX also asked the school board whether Lewis’ granddaughter can switch schools or go virtual but have yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, Lewis says her granddaughter is behind on her school work because of the stress.

“How can you learn when you’re being threatened at a school and you have to watch your back?”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Sharonda Tuggle, 31, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Lawrence Stuart, 30.
Woman accused of stabbing and killing boyfriend
It happened at the Little Caesar’s Pizza on McCord near Airport Highway.
One person hurt after car crashes into building Sunday morning
Two people shot were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with injuries described as...
Toledo shooting sends two people to the hospital
The Mobile gas station on Dorr Street is closed until a gas leak is repaired.
Toledo gas station temporarily closed due to gas leak
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office announced plans for two sobriety checkpoints.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office plan sobriety checkpoint this weekend

Latest News

N. Michigan shooting
N. Michigan shooting
One man was shot and killed in a home invasion early Monday morning on the 2100 block of N....
Man killed in home invasion on N. Michigan
FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas...
Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials
Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School, lost his coaching job...
Supreme Court tackling case about praying football coach
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russian advance in Ukraine slow; US says Moscow ‘is failing’