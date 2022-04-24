Toledo Police search for missing 80-year-old with dementia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are trying to locate an 80-year-old with dementia who was reported missing Saturday.

Patricia Shoecraft is missing from the 600 block of Cherry St. near N. Huron St.

Police say Shoecraft is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately145 lbs., with brown hair and braids, and brown eyes. She also has dementia, according to authorities.

She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, and red and black pants.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

