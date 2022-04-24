Traffic
Toledo Police search for missing 80-year-old with dementia

Patricia Shoecraft is missing from the 600 block of Cherry St. near N. Huron St.
Patricia Shoecraft is missing from the 600 block of Cherry St. near N. Huron St.(Toledo Police)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are trying to locate an 80-year-old with dementia who was reported missing Saturday.

Patricia Shoecraft is missing from the 600 block of Cherry St. near N. Huron St.

Police say Shoecraft is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately145 lbs., with brown hair and braids, and brown eyes. She also has dementia, according to authorities.

She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, and red and black pants.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

