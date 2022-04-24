Toledo shooting sends two people to the hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting overnight Sunday in Toledo.

Toledo Police responded about 12:45a.m. to a shooting on Tyler Street near LaGrange and located two people suffering form at least one gun shot wound.

Both people shot were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening, according to TPD.

Police say the shooting happened, at what they called, and after-hours club and believe it is related to a about nightclub shooting on Tractor Road near Laskey.

The shooting remains under investigation.

