Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak

The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries. Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds but further research is ongoing.(CDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) - The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.

The U.N. health agency said late Saturday that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries.

The cases were reported in children aged one month to 16 years old, and 17 of those who fell ill required liver transplants. WHO didn’t say in which country the death occurred.

The first cases were recorded in Britain, where 114 children have been sickened.

“It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected,” WHO said in a statement.

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but further research is ongoing.

“While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent,” WHO said, noting that the virus has been detected in at least 74 of the cases. At least 20 of the children tested positive for the coronavirus.

WHO said affected countries are stepping up their surveillance of hepatitis cases in children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobile gas station on Dorr Street is closed until a gas leak is repaired.
Toledo gas station temporarily closed due to gas leak
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office announced plans for two sobriety checkpoints.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office plan sobriety checkpoint this weekend
BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in BGSU fraternity hazing death
Police confirm a shooting in the 4000 block of Airport Highway on Friday morning.
Man in critical condition after Airport Hwy. shooting
Ohio AMBER Alert canceled after 7-year-old boy found safe, police say

Latest News

Dee Ann Warner has been missing for nearly a year. Friends and family say they held a vigil to...
Friends and family of Dee Ann Warner hold vigil
Passenger saves woman's life on Frontier Airlines flight despite required item missing from...
Man saves woman who stopped breathing on flight despite missing item in medical kit
Warner has been missing for one year now. Friends and family say they wanted to come together...
Dee Ann Warner Vigil
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he...
Polling agencies project reelection for French leader Macron
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000 lung transplants