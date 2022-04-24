Woman accused of stabbing and killing boyfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 31-year-old woman is being charged with murder for stabbing and killing her boyfriend, Toledo Police say.

Police arrested Sharonda Tuggle, 31, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Lawrence Stuart, 30.

Officers responded about 8:44a.m. Saturday to a stabbing reported at a home in the 1100-block of Artis Place. When officers arrived, they found Stuart suffering from at least one stab wound. He was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where he later died.

Police say Tuggle remained at the scene.

Tuggle is currently being held at the Lucas County Jail on a murder charge.

