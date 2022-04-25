4/24: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
Scattered showers overnight into Monday with thunder possible.
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers with a small chance for a locally strong thunderstorm and lows in the low 60s. MONDAY: On-and-off rain and cooler with highs in the low 60s early, then falling into the 50s during the afternoon. A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible southeast of Toledo. MONDAY NIGHT: Rain ending early, then partial clearing later in the night with lows around 40. TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-50s.
