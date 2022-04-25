Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4/24: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Scattered showers overnight into Monday with thunder possible.
4/24: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers with a small chance for a locally strong thunderstorm and lows in the low 60s. MONDAY: On-and-off rain and cooler with highs in the low 60s early, then falling into the 50s during the afternoon. A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible southeast of Toledo. MONDAY NIGHT: Rain ending early, then partial clearing later in the night with lows around 40. TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Sharonda Tuggle, 31, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Lawrence Stuart, 30.
Woman accused of stabbing and killing boyfriend
It happened at the Little Caesar’s Pizza on McCord near Airport Highway.
One person hurt after car crashes into building Sunday morning
Two people shot were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with injuries described as...
Toledo shooting sends two people to the hospital
The Mobile gas station on Dorr Street is closed until a gas leak is repaired.
Toledo gas station temporarily closed due to gas leak
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office announced plans for two sobriety checkpoints.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office plan sobriety checkpoint this weekend

Latest News

April 25, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast
April 25, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast
April 25, 2022: Heather's Monday AM Forecast
April 25, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast
April 24, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
April 24, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
April 24, 2022: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
April 24, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast