4/25: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After record highs near 90F Saturday -- and nearly the same yesterday -- it’s a rainy and much cooler start to the week. Most of these showers should clear out by the evening commute, dipping into the upper-30s overnight. Continued cooling may lead to frost concerns Wednesday/Thursday mornings with lows near 30F and highs near 50F, though our next decent chance of rain won’t arrive until late next weekend.

