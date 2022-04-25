Traffic
4/25: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Rain clears east this afternoon; chilly mornings, cool afternoons ahead
Rain has returned after a record weekend, with temperatures continuing on the downswing through Wednesday. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
After record highs near 90F Saturday -- and nearly the same yesterday -- it’s a rainy and much cooler start to the week. Most of these showers should clear out by the evening commute, dipping into the upper-30s overnight. Continued cooling may lead to frost concerns Wednesday/Thursday mornings with lows near 30F and highs near 50F, though our next decent chance of rain won’t arrive until late next weekend.

