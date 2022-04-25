Traffic
Bradner Fire Department receives grant money for a new station

Bradner Fire Department
Bradner Fire Department(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After over 20 years of wishing for a new station, the Bradner Fire Department’s dreams are finally coming true. The department is the recipient of a $1.26 million grant that they will use to construct a new station.

“It’s a great day to be a volunteer in the village of Bradner. They have been relentlessly pushing for this for so long and this is a group of volunteers that really wanted it. And they deserve it,” says Mayor Tammy Kreies.

They say the current setup was designed for 4 trucks, and they now have more than double that.

“We’ve got a few dings and dents in doors and sides of the squads. Because of the size of the zoom. I’m surprised we haven’t lost more with the size of the room,” says Virgil Shull, the Assistant Fire Chief.

The station was built by firefighters in the 50′s, and according to Chief Wildman, they have outgrown the space.

“The big thing that we are really going after is the truck bays. We are going to have 4 truck bays. They are going to be drive-thru. We will have exhaust put into the building, and be able to move around,” says Wildman.

Firefighters at the station say they couldn’t be happier to finally get the new station.

