Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

City holds annual Glass City Marathon

Thousands of runners and spectators filled the streets of Toledo for the races.
By Ethan Watts
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday Toledo kicked off the 45th Glass City Marathon. Thousands of runners laced up for the race through the city of Toledo.

Even runners from other states made their way to “go the distance”.

Though running may not be on everyone’s list as the most enjoyable thing in the world, runner Audrey Galecka, said those around her helped make the race more fun.

“Just the energy was high and it was just all smiles and all energy and that helped me,” she said.

The Toledo area tradition started in 1971 and is known for being one of the 25 fastest courses in the nation.

For the marathon runners started at Secor Road and run around Ottowa hills, then finished inside the University of Toledo’s Glass Bowl Stadium.

Others like Toledo Native, Ala Blighly were excited to compete in their first marathon ever. She says she was glad she could finish strong at a place she knows well.

“It’s been my dream. I went to school here and I am a Toledo rocket for life.”

Galecki says she was very glad she came out to the race and has advice for everyone at home.

“Go run because it’s a lot of fun.”

Results and times are posted on the Glass City Marathon’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Sharonda Tuggle, 31, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Lawrence Stuart, 30.
Woman accused of stabbing and killing boyfriend
It happened at the Little Caesar’s Pizza on McCord near Airport Highway.
One person hurt after car crashes into building Sunday morning
Two people shot were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with injuries described as...
Toledo shooting sends two people to the hospital
The Mobile gas station on Dorr Street is closed until a gas leak is repaired.
Toledo gas station temporarily closed due to gas leak
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office announced plans for two sobriety checkpoints.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office plan sobriety checkpoint this weekend

Latest News

N. Michigan shooting
N. Michigan shooting
One man was shot and killed in a home invasion early Monday morning on the 2100 block of N....
Man killed in home invasion on N. Michigan
4/24: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
4/24: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
Thousands of runners and spectators filled the streets of Toledo for the races.
Glass City Marathon