City holds annual Glass City Marathon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday Toledo kicked off the 45th Glass City Marathon. Thousands of runners laced up for the race through the city of Toledo.

Even runners from other states made their way to “go the distance”.

Though running may not be on everyone’s list as the most enjoyable thing in the world, runner Audrey Galecka, said those around her helped make the race more fun.

“Just the energy was high and it was just all smiles and all energy and that helped me,” she said.

The Toledo area tradition started in 1971 and is known for being one of the 25 fastest courses in the nation.

For the marathon runners started at Secor Road and run around Ottowa hills, then finished inside the University of Toledo’s Glass Bowl Stadium.

Others like Toledo Native, Ala Blighly were excited to compete in their first marathon ever. She says she was glad she could finish strong at a place she knows well.

“It’s been my dream. I went to school here and I am a Toledo rocket for life.”

Galecki says she was very glad she came out to the race and has advice for everyone at home.

“Go run because it’s a lot of fun.”

Results and times are posted on the Glass City Marathon’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.