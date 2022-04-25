Traffic
Man killed in home invasion on N. Michigan

One man was shot and killed in a home invasion early Monday morning, with three children inside the home at the time.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot and killed in a home invasion early Monday morning, with three children inside the home at the time.

Toledo Police are still on the scene as of 6:30 a.m., and have not yet released the name of the deceased.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. for an incident on the 2100 block of N. Michigan Ave.

