Man killed in home invasion on N. Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot and killed in a home invasion early Monday morning, with three children inside the home at the time.

Toledo Police are still on the scene as of 6:30 a.m., and have not yet released the name of the deceased.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. for an incident on the 2100 block of N. Michigan Ave.

