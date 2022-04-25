Teenager found shot to death in Toledo home
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating the death of a man found with a bullet wound to the head as a homicide.
Around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25, officers from the Toledo Police Department were called to a home on the 2200 block of Lagrange.
Officers found the body of Phillip Cunningham, 18, in the common area of the home. A fellow resident made the 911 call.
Police have not identified any suspects.
