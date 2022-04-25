Metroparks Meetup: Springtime in the Toledo Botanical Garden

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re starting to see the first signs of spring across the area. There’s no better place to watch it unfold than in the Toledo Botanical Garden, where they’re welcoming in the new season with open arms -- and open noses.

“We installed this multi-colored hyacinth,” said Steve Stockford, the Park Services Supervisor for the Toledo Botanical Garden. “It’s a bulb that you plant in the fall. It’s super fragrant and one of the early signs of spring.”

You can also see daffodils and rhododendron blooming here among other early spring flowers. Even though our warm stretches the last couple weeks haven’t lasted long, there’s been just enough heat to get the process started.

Stockford explained, “We finally are getting some growing degree day units going here, which means the temperatures have finally gotten to the point where we’re getting some things in bloom.”

As we continue to accrue those growing degree units in the second half of April and May, more and more trees will begin to bud, but it’ll still be a few weeks before we see big leaves on the trees. In the meantime, don’t let cooler weather get you hot.

“If we get that cooldown but we don’t get below the 32-degree mark or not for very long, we can extend our bloom season by a couple weeks,” said Stockford. “So, you can come and enjoy these flowers for longer.”

In case you’re wondering when the best time is to come out and see the flowers... the next few weeks will certainly be good, but Mother Nature’s show goes on for months.

“Every couple of weeks there’s something new and blooming,” Stockford told us. “So, starting from now all the way through September if you’re looking for new flowers. And then you get into our fall color season. So, there’s not one time to come here, you’ve got to come here all the time.”

Looking ahead to summer, the annual Crosby Festival of the Arts will be at the Toledo Botanical Garden in late June. The dates and times are in this link.

Then, Jazz in the Garden returns on Thursdays in July. For the dates and times of all outdoor music planned in the Toledo Metroparks, click here.

