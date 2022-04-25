Nothing but net for Toledo’s professional basketball team

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You know about the Toledo Mud Hens and the Walleye, but you may not know about the other professional sports team in town. The Glass City Basketball team is already making quite a name for itself in its first season of play.

Scott High School is home court for the team. One of the star players is a familiar name to local basketball fans.

Chris Darrington played high school hoops at Scott. After a stint in Junior College and The University of Tennessee, he finished his college career at The University of Toledo.

“Basketball is everything to me,” Darrington said. “I feel like I wouldn’t have the things I have, the relationships I have, or been to many of the places I have visited without basketball. I have been able to do so many amazing things because of this game.”

Darrington did play professionally overseas but he was beginning to wonder if he might have to give up on his dream of playing professionally here at home. And then along came the Toledo team.

“There are going to be ups and downs, you have to stay consistent and keep fighting,” Darrington said. “My faith helps me stay level-headed and focused. I never lost faith even when I wanted to give up and it’s going alright for me.”

That might be a bit of an understatement. Darrington was chosen to play in the TBL All Star Game, and was named the MVP.

Josh Radtkin is the team owner.

“It’s great to know he’s accomplished so much in such a short time,” Radtkin said. “I am proud of Chris and everyone involved with this team. It is so rewarding to me to be able to have an impact on people through this team. It’s an honor. I played in high school and college, so I am so happy to be able to continue my involvement with the game.”

Darrington says being named MVP was only possible because of his supporting cast.

“I made the All Star Game, but I feel like we all made it,” Darrington said. “The coaches, the management, the players all played a part in that. This is a great team.”

Speaking of his teammates, Darrington played against many of them in high school.

“I didn’t particularly like some of them in high school, and they didn’t like me. I wanted to beat them, and they wanted to beat me. I never thought I would be back here at Scott playing. I am so glad to be doing that surrounded by so many great people.”

Darrington says it’s been rewarding to watch everyone improve their game together.

“I am seeing guys grow right before my eyes. A play they would have missed a month ago, they’re making now. It’s been great.”

Darrington has dreams of playing on a bigger stage and it looks like he’s well on his way. In the meantime, he loves being home.

“In a perfect world, I’d play in the G League next year, and then move up to the NBA. I know it takes time and hard work. I know there are steps I need to accomplish, but I feel like I’m on the right path. I want to thank everyone who has made this experience so great from my family and friends to the team.”

Like Darrington, many of the players on the team work full-time jobs in addition to the time the put in with the team. He says some days they put in 5-6 hours of work to get ready to play.

They play at Scott this Friday night. To learn more about the team, click here.

On a side note, Darrington has a personal good luck charm. It’s his three-year-old son, affectionately known as Little Chris. Little Chris loves the game, too, and says he’s going to be a basketball player like his dad. Little Chris often comes to home games and the team is undefeated when he’s there.

Chris Darrington and his son, affectionately known as Little Chris, play basketball (Darrington)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.