Police chase ends after multiple crashes in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase ended after a suspect’s vehicle crashed multiple times in Toledo late Sunday night.

According to Toledo Police, TPD officers tried to pull a driver over for a traffic violation near Gorney and E. Manhattan late Sunday night when the driver led police on a chase.

During the pursuit, the driver fleeing police hit an uninvolved vehicle at Stickeny and Expressway Drive, slowing the chase down, at which point the police vehicle hit the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect’s car sustained minor damage to the front passenger side, TPD said. No one was hurt at that point.

Police records said the suspect continued fleeing police until he crashed at I-75 South and Detroit. Police said the suspect was combative when police were arresting him. He allegedly grabbed and held an officer’s hand, leaving the officer with a minor injury.

Police said the suspect was admitted to an area hospital for minor injuries he sustained in the crash as well as his “combative nature.”

The suspect’s name was redacted in police reports. TPD continues to investigate the incident.

