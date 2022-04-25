Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Search continues for Texas Guardsman missing after border rescue attempt

The Texas Military Department identified the missing Guard member as Specialist Bishop E....
The Texas Military Department identified the missing Guard member as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, from Arlington. The 22-year-old Evans went missing on Friday as he jumped into the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass along the U.S.-Mexico border.(Source: KABB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a Texas National Guard member who remains missing after going into the river along the U.S.-Mexico border to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning.

The Texas Military Department on Sunday identified the missing Guard member as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, from Arlington. He is assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels.

The 22-year-old Evans went missing on Friday as he jumped into the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass along the U.S.-Mexico border. He was trying to rescue two migrants at a section of the river known for strong currents.

Dive teams had stopped their operations Saturday evening due to the river’s strong current. Three airboats from the Texas Department of Public Safety helped with the search on Sunday.

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said Evans took off his jacket and left his radio before going into the water around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

“He jumped in the river,” Schmerber said. “They never saw him come out.”

The two migrants were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. According to the military department, authorities believe the migrants were involved in drug smuggling.

Migrant rescues are common in the river along the Texas border, and the attempted crossings are also sometimes deadly. Schmerber said the bodies of as many as two migrants a week are sometimes found along his county’s section of the river.

Schmerber, a former Border Patrol officer, said Guard members do not usually enter the water to attempt rescues and this was the first incident he could recall. He estimated the portion of the river where the attempted rescue occurred was roughly 70 to 80 yards (64 to 73 meters) wide.

“That river is very dangerous. It’s strong currents,” Schmerber said. “It’s risky to cross the river like that.”

Evans was assigned to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s sprawling border security mission, known as Operation Lone Star, which has deployed thousands of Guard members across Texas’ 1,200-mile (1,920-kilometer) southern border since launching last year. The multibillion-dollar operation also includes a heavy presence of state troopers and authorizes Guard members to help make arrests.

The mission has come under scrutiny over migrants sitting in border jails for months on trespassing charges and low morale among Guard members over living conditions, long deployments and little to do.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Sharonda Tuggle, 31, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Lawrence Stuart, 30.
Woman accused of stabbing and killing boyfriend
It happened at the Little Caesar’s Pizza on McCord near Airport Highway.
One person hurt after car crashes into building Sunday morning
Two people shot were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with injuries described as...
Toledo shooting sends two people to the hospital
The Mobile gas station on Dorr Street is closed until a gas leak is repaired.
Toledo gas station temporarily closed due to gas leak
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office announced plans for two sobriety checkpoints.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office plan sobriety checkpoint this weekend

Latest News

N. Michigan shooting
N. Michigan shooting
One man was shot and killed in a home invasion early Monday morning on the 2100 block of N....
Man killed in home invasion on N. Michigan
FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas...
Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials
Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School, lost his coaching job...
Supreme Court tackling case about praying football coach
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russian advance in Ukraine slow; US says Moscow ‘is failing’