Tiffin man dies after car crashes into a home

VILLAGE OF ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed after a car crashed into a home in Seneca County.

The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Mark Rathburn, 44, of Tiffin.

Rathburn was traveling westbound on US 224 when he traveled off the side of the road, striking a house.

Rathburn was rushed to Willard Mercy Hospital by Bloom-Scipio EMS where he later was pronounced dead. The cause of the incident remains unknown as officers continue to investigate.

