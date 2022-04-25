Toledo man sentenced in fatal car crash following police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced to 9 to 12 years in prison on Monday for a fatal car crash that followed a police chase in which the driver, Michael Jackson, 35, topped 113 miles per hour.

Toledo Police Department say they were chasing a vehicle driven by Jackson, near Sylvania Avenue and Willy’s Parkway back in February.

The chase ensued after officers found that Jackson had warrants and a suspended license. When asked to leave his vehicle, Jackson took off.

The chase ended near Alexis Road and Woodside Trail when Jackson’s vehicle struck a work vehicle and rolled. Mohamed Souare, 35, of Harrisburg, North Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson entered a no contest plea on April 13 and was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. On Monday, April 25, he was sentenced to 9-12 years in prison.

Editor’s note: The attached video shows 13abc’s previous reporting on this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.