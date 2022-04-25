TPD still searching for missing girls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are still looking for two missing children days after their guardian last saw them.

TPD made a social media post about two missing sisters, Samari Knighten, 7, and Cszera Reyes, 13, on Friday, April 22. Police said the girls were last seen Thursday night in the 3000 block of Hartman.

According to police records, their guardian checked on the girls in their room Thursday night and found they were gone before noon on Friday. Their guardian told police she believes the girls’ mother, Latoya Overton, encouraged the children to leave their home in the middle of the night after a recent visit on Easter.

Police checked several homes but did not find the girls.

Their guardian says Overton may be driving an older, black Mercury Mountaineer.

Reyes was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with black leggings. Knighten was last seen wearing a pink shirt, grey and pink leggings, and a blue jacket.

