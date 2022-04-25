Woman charged for allegedly stabbing man at urinal in the buttocks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 41-year-old Maumee woman was arrested Friday for allegedly stabbing a man while he used a urinal.

According to the Toledo Police Department report, Shahnaz Ali is accused of entering a restroom and stabbing a man with a knife or other sharp object in the buttocks while he was using a urinal at Leroy and Margaret’s Suds and Grub.

When police arrived, the report says they saw the victim, a male in his mid-forties “standing at a urinal in the bathroom with two visible stab wounds on his right buttock.”

In the statement he gave to police, the victim says he was “attempting to urinate when an unknown female entered the restroom behind him and stabbed him twice” before fleeing the scene.

His wounds required stitches.

Toledo police say they were eventually able to find and arrest the suspect at her apartment in Maumee, with the help of Maumee police, because the victim got a picture of her car before she drove from the scene.

After Ali was arrested, police searched her entire apartment and took pictures of notable items.

Ali appeared in court Monday. Her bond was set at $5,000 and the case is continued until Tuesday.

