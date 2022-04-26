Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4/26: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Frost/freeze concerns next 2 mornings; 60s again by the weekend
A cool and cloudy Tuesday, with frost/freeze concerns for the next two mornings. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a “neutral” Tuesday out there -- not as windy, warm or wet as we’ve experienced over the past few days. Clearing skies will see lows bottom out at/below freezing, prompting frost advisories along/east of I-75 and freeze warnings west for Wednesday morning (and Thursday morning will prove even colder). Highs will slowly recover to the 60s leading into the weekend, with our next chance of scattered showers arriving Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles overturned in a central Toledo yard after a Wednesday morning crash.
One person killed in central Toledo car crash
Some clients at Bunch Accounting and Tax Services say their taxes were never filed.
Clients left in the dark after not hearing from tax preparer, missing tax deadline
Police say Samari Knighten, 7, and Cszera Reyes, 13, were last seen in the 3000 block of...
Toledo girls go missing once again
Three murders in one day stokes fear that record violence remains.
Three murders in one day stokes fear that record violence remains
Police lights.
Seven-month-old baby shot and killed

Latest News

Warming Up This Weekend
April 28th Weather Forecast
4/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/27/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Frosty, freezing mornings continue as we slowly climb back to average by the weekend. Dan Smith...
4/27: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Frosty, freezing mornings continue as we slowly climb back to average by the weekend. Dan Smith...
4/27: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Hard Freeze Possible Tonight, Warmer Weekend
April 27th Weather Forecast