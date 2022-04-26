4/26: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

It’s a “neutral” Tuesday out there -- not as windy, warm or wet as we’ve experienced over the past few days. Clearing skies will see lows bottom out at/below freezing, prompting frost advisories along/east of I-75 and freeze warnings west for Wednesday morning (and Thursday morning will prove even colder). Highs will slowly recover to the 60s leading into the weekend, with our next chance of scattered showers arriving Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.