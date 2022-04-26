April 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and cool today with highs in the upper 40s. A few sprinkles are possible mid-day today. The sky will clear out this evening and a freeze is possible tonight especially west of Toledo. A freeze warning is in effect west of Toledo, a frost advisory is in effect for the rest of our Ohio counties except Erie County. Wednesday will bring sunshine with highs in the 40s. A hard freeze is possible Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday will bring more sunshine with highs in the 50s. Highs over the weekend and early next week will be in the 60s. There is a better chance of scattered showers on Sunday and Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.