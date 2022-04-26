OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Biggest Week in American Birding is just a week and a half away, and that means tens of thousands of people are flocking to northwest Ohio. It’s the first time many of them have done so since 2019 and record numbers are expected this year.

After it was canceled in 2020, and held virtually last year: the Biggest Week in American Birding is back in person.

Kimberly Kaufman oversees the Black Swamp Bird Observatory in Ottawa County.

“I think it’s going to be the best and biggest year yet,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman estimates that 90,000 people a year came to northwest Ohio from all over the world before COVID.

“I would say that we’re on pace to welcome more than 100,000 people to northwest Ohio.”

She’s expecting a big boost for the local economy.

“It’s an incredible economic engine for northwest Ohio,” Kaufman says “[Visitors] inject for than $40M into the local economy.”

She explains that it’s our spot right next to Lake Erie that makes this a prime location right now.

“If you’re a tiny bird that weighs less than an ounce, like a lot of the birds that are passing through, you’re very reluctant to cross a big body of water unless you’re at your energetic best. So, they put down in these forested areas along the lakeshore, and feast on insects, build up that energy reserve, and then they bail across the lake.”

But you don’t have to be by the lake.

Kaufman says you can observe the migration anywhere.

“If you have some trees in your backyard, even in downtown Toledo, if you get out and look long enough, you’re probably going to see migratory birds even in your backyard.”

She’s most excited to see the people.

“You can walk on the boardwalk; it’s often crowded but it’s crowded with really happy people that are all coming together to celebrate something that they all have in common and something that they love.”

Kaufman says that registration is not required but encouraged. Registered participants have free access to some events and guided tours. If you’re interested, you can visit the BWIAB website.

Bird watching is more accessible than ever before. The Ability Center is partnering with the Black Swamp Bird Observatory and Birdability to offer four free, accessible trips to area parks this birding season. Included are: Meadowbrook Marsh, Swan Creek Metropark, and Magee Marsh. Trips are free, but you must reserve your spot online. You can contact the Ability Center, or visit their website.

