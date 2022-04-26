Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Group reports record tally of antisemitic incidents in 2021

A report found a 34% increase in antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021. (WCBS, ADL, NYPD, @MarkLevineNYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Jewish civil rights organization says its annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year.

A report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League found 2,717 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021.

That’s a 34% increase over the previous year and the highest total since the New York City-based group began tracking such incidents in 1979.

The ADL says a surge in incidents coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14, has died after police say she jumped out of a moving vehicle while her...
Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle
Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, on April 25 in the 400 block of...
TPD: Woman shoots and kills her ex in South Toledo
Shahnaz Ali
Woman charged for allegedly stabbing man at urinal in the buttocks
Police say Samari Knighten, 7, and Cszera Reyes, 13, were last seen in the 3000 block of...
Legal guardian of 2 missing girls speaks out, asking the community for help
University officials stating an alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption at a Pi...
Sylvania man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in BGSU fraternity hazing death

Latest News

April 27th Weather Forecast
April 27th Weather Forecast
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It’s the first...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
Two vehicles overturned in a central Toledo yard after a Wednesday morning crash.
One person killed in central Toledo car crash
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Investigators say one of the victim’s friends was involved in an abusive relationship with the...
Manhunt for suspect after Wisconsin mom of 6 killed