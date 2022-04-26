Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

KKK flyers found in Atlanta neighborhood

Flyers that were said to be from the KKK were discovered in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Flyers that were said to be from the KKK were discovered in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - The Atlanta Police Department is voicing concerns over some KKK flyers found by residents in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Police said they were reportedly discovered in the Zone 1 area along Paul Avenue NW, Spink Street NW, and Edwards Drive NW.

The department said the flyers “appear to be distributed by a group or organization who depict themselves as the ‘Glory Knights of the Klu Klux Klan.’ The flyer appears to contain insensitive messaging.”

Police said they are investigating “to determine if this act was an attempt to intimidate the community.”

The Office of the Attorney General told WGCL that as soon as they were made aware of this matter on Sunday, they immediately contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to request that it investigate.

Police are investigating after KKK flyers found in northwest Atlanta. (Source: WGCL)

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14, has died after police say she jumped out of a moving vehicle while her...
Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle
Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, on April 25 in the 400 block of...
TPD: Woman shoots and kills her ex in South Toledo
Two vehicles overturned in a central Toledo yard after a Wednesday morning crash.
One person killed in central Toledo car crash
Some clients at Bunch Accounting and Tax Services say their taxes were never filed.
Clients left in the dark after not hearing from tax preparer, missing tax deadline
Shahnaz Ali
Woman charged for allegedly stabbing man at urinal in the buttocks

Latest News

Police say Samari Knighten, 7, and Cszera Reyes, 13, were last seen in the 3000 block of...
Toledo girls go missing once again
FILE - A Mexican soldier patrols the international border bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas,...
Federal judge halts preparations for end of US asylum limit
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden going to SKorea, Japan in May to discuss China, NKorea
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium...
DA: Couple guilty of using fake vaccine cards to enter sporting event