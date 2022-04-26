Lucas County leaders anticipate renonvations to the Spitzer Building

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Lucas County leaders anticipate $1 million worth of renovations to one of the state’s oldest skyscrapers built in the 1890s.

Toledo’s Spitzer Building is among a plethora of statewide properties to receive state funding as part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program.

Historically, as a commercial space, the downtown building was the city’s first enclosed shopping arcade. However, in 2013 the property was shuttered and fell into disrepair.

However, hope has been reignited for the building’s future as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted awarded more than $60 million in funding to aid local communities to clean up contaminated properties on Tuesday.

Alongside the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, the Ohio Department of Development funded 78 projects which will impact communities in 35 counties statewide.

“These hazardous, decaying sites −some of which have been vacant for decades – are barriers to economic growth and community revitalization, but now, we’re going to help breathe new life into these areas,” said Governor DeWine. “The projects we’re funding today will not only revive these sites for new development, but they’ll also improve quality of life.”

Lucas County is among the selected 35.

The Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation will use the funds for remediation purposes including asbestos abatement, lead-based paint removal, and other renovations throughout the Spitzer Building

The site is slated to be redeveloped as a mixed-use residential and commercial space and will be used to create housing and jobs in the city’s downtown central business district.

