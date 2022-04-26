Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lucas County leaders anticipate renonvations to the Spitzer Building

Toledo’s Spitzer Building is among a plethora of statewide properties to receive funding from...
Toledo’s Spitzer Building is among a plethora of statewide properties to receive funding from state officials as part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Lucas County leaders anticipate $1 million worth of renovations to one of the state’s oldest skyscrapers built in the 1890s.

Toledo’s Spitzer Building is among a plethora of statewide properties to receive state funding as part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program.

Historically, as a commercial space, the downtown building was the city’s first enclosed shopping arcade. However, in 2013 the property was shuttered and fell into disrepair.

However, hope has been reignited for the building’s future as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted awarded more than $60 million in funding to aid local communities to clean up contaminated properties on Tuesday.

Alongside the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, the Ohio Department of Development funded 78 projects which will impact communities in 35 counties statewide.

“These hazardous, decaying sites −some of which have been vacant for decades – are barriers to economic growth and community revitalization, but now, we’re going to help breathe new life into these areas,” said Governor DeWine. “The projects we’re funding today will not only revive these sites for new development, but they’ll also improve quality of life.”

Lucas County is among the selected 35.

The Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation will use the funds for remediation purposes including asbestos abatement, lead-based paint removal, and other renovations throughout the Spitzer Building

The site is slated to be redeveloped as a mixed-use residential and commercial space and will be used to create housing and jobs in the city’s downtown central business district.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14, has died after police say she jumped out of a moving vehicle while her...
Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle
Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, on April 25 in the 400 block of...
TPD: Woman shoots and kills her ex in South Toledo
Shahnaz Ali
Woman charged for allegedly stabbing man at urinal in the buttocks
One man was shot and killed in a home invasion early Monday morning on the 2100 block of N....
Man killed in home invasion on N. Michigan
TPD found a man dead in a home on the block of 2200 Lagrange.
Teenager found shot to death in Toledo home

Latest News

Kitten Season
It’s “Kitten Season” at Toledo Humane Society
The City of Maumee put up a temporary sign stating "Maumee Supports The People of Ukraine."
Maumee uses road sign to show support for Ukrainians
City officials announced Tuesday that Wi-Fi is available at Rotary, Rivercrest, Woodlands, and...
Perrysburg now offers free Wi-Fi in several city parks
The incident marks the third known fatal shooting in Toledo on Monday, April 25.
TPD: Woman shoots and kills her ex in South Toledo