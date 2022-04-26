Moment of Science: Ants

We’re throwing a big number at you to start off this episode: 100 quadrillion. That’s a 1 followed by 17 zeroes, and that’s a rough estimate of how many ants there are crawling across the planet! This week, we’re becoming myrmecologists for a couple of minutes and taking a magnified look at one of Earth’s mightiest insects.

*We’ve all heard that ants can lift much more than their own body weight, but there’s a huge range in estimates depending on species... over 12,000 of them in all. You’ll often hear 20x, 50x, 100x their own weight... and an Ohio State study even reports the neck joint of a common American field ant can withstand up to 5000x the ant’s weight.

*The numbers are certainly on their side for overall weight, as well. Pound for pound, their biomass is about 8 to 9x that of humans... I, for one, welcome our new insect overlords. Speaking of overlords, everything revolves around the queen ant in a given colony. Some queens can have millions of babies, and if she dies, the entire colony dies within a few months. The female worker ants do nearly all the work, raising the babies, foraging for food, tending to the queen’s every whim... meanwhile, the males just mate with the queen and that’s about it. Way to step it up, guys.

*These ants also have some serious longevity. The queen of this species which I won’t even attempt to pronounce can live up to 30 years, making it the longest-living insect known to man. (Not the LONGEST living insect, that’s a certain type of stick bug.)

*Ants have no ears, and mostly use vibrations through their feet to sense the world around them. It’s different when “talking” to other ants, using pheromones to indicate good food sources, hierarchy in the colony, even releasing a certain type upon death to warn others of danger. They don’t exactly breathe in those pheromones, either... instead of lungs, ants have tiny holes called “spiracles” along their bodies to take in oxygen and release CO2.

*On their own, ants don’t do well in floods, but here’s a prime example of “safety in numbers.” Fire ants can form rafts using tens of thousands of their own bodies to weather the rising waters... and thanks to a small layer of air this structure creates, even those ants underwater manage to survive.

There are far too many ant facts to get to here, so why not take a closer look through a magnifying glass in your yard? (Just don’t focus the Sun too hard on them. We know how that ends.)

