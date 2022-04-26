Traffic
TPD: Woman shoots and kills her ex in South Toledo

Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, on April 25 in the 400 block of...
Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, on April 25 in the 400 block of Havre near Walbridge.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was killed in a shooting in South Toledo on Monday.

It happened in the 400 block of Havre near Walbridge Ave. Monday evening around 6:30 p.m.

According to TPD, officers found Derrick Kimble, 29, outside of his home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said Kimball died from a gunshot wound to the chest, ruling his death a homicide.

Tyrefa Hill, 27, was arrested and charged with murder. Police said she turned herself in at the safety building. Kimble and Hill were previously in a relationship.

On Tuesday, a judge set Hill’s bond at $1 million at no percent. The case was continued until Wednesday.

The incident marks the third known fatal shooting in Toledo on Monday, April 25. Police said Jessus Lopez was killed in a home invasion on N. Michigan Street Monday morning. Phillip Cunningham was shot and killed in a home on Lagrange Monday morning.

Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, in South Toledo on Monday,...
Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, in South Toledo on Monday, April 25, 2022. She's facing murder charges.(Lucas County Corrections Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

