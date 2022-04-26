Traffic
Sylvania man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in BGSU fraternity hazing death

University officials stating an alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus event took place on March 4(Jack Bassett)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A fourth person has pleaded guilty to charges in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.

Benjamin Boyers, of Sylvania, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, obstructing official business, and eight counts of hazing on Tuesday connected to his role in the fraternity hazing death of Stone Foltz, his attorney confirmed.

His sentencing was scheduled for June 16.

Three others have pleaded guilty to charges connected to the hazing death. Last week, Jarett Prizel pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and eight counts of hazing. Niall Sweeny took a plea agreement last year that allowed him to be found guilty of felony tampering with evidence rather than the original manslaughter charge, as well as misdemeanor hazing. All other counts were dropped. Aaron Lehane pleaded guilty on charges of hazing, tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business.

Several others face charges in connection to Foltz’s death, with charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to felonious assault, hazing, and other misdemeanor charges. The remaining co-defendants are scheduled to go to trial starting May 16.

Foltz died March 7, 2021, three days after he was found unresponsive in his apartment. Prosecutors said Foltz was at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity when he consumed an entire bottle of bourbon. His blood alcohol level was nearly five times the legal limit, a medical report showed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

