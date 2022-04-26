Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Taylor Ward hits 2 homers, Angels top Guardians 3-0

Taylor Ward homered twice and drove in all three runs, and Michael Lorenzen pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Ward delivered a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh, both off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. Lorenzen won the pitching matchup between two Orange County natives, combining with three relievers on a three-hit shutout. Richie Palacios singled in the first two at-bats of his major league career for the Guardians, who have lost four straight after getting swept at Yankee Stadium last weekend.
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to the plate during the second inning...
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, April 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By GREG BEACHAM
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward homered twice and drove in all three runs, and Michael Lorenzen pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Ward delivered a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh, both off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. Lorenzen won the pitching matchup between two Orange County natives, combining with three relievers on a three-hit shutout. Richie Palacios singled in the first two at-bats of his major league career for the Guardians, who have lost four straight after getting swept at Yankee Stadium last weekend.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14, has died after police say she jumped out of a moving vehicle while her...
Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle
One man was shot and killed in a home invasion early Monday morning on the 2100 block of N....
Man killed in home invasion on N. Michigan
Shahnaz Ali
Woman charged for allegedly stabbing man at urinal in the buttocks
TPD found a man dead in a home on the block of 2200 Lagrange.
TPD investigating homicide on 2200 block of Lagrange
Toledo Police are actively investigating a deadly shooting in South Toledo
Man fatally shot in South Toledo

Latest News

New Ohio law eases state regulation of some streams
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a...
Greene slowed, Reds’ skid hits 10 with 4-2 loss to Cardinals
Ohio election officials beg to end Groundhog Day of map flap
Ohio judge again blocks abortion law that threatened clinics
Ohio judge again blocks abortion law that threatened clinics